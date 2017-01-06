STL Moms – New year, new finances

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- If cracking down on your finances and getting out of debt are your new years resolutions, Travis Freeman from Four Seasons Financial Education has some ways to keep you on track.

The worst kind of debt is credit card debt. If you`ve been carrying a balance for more than two years, Freeman says it`s time to quit the cards. Stop using credit cards and instead use cash. Although you’ll miss out on rewards points, the strategy can help curb your spending.

When it comes to retirement funds, Freeman advises you to increase contributions to your retirement plan by 1%. He says you should try it out and if it’s not working for you, you can always change it back.

For more information on Four Seasons Financial Education visit: www.fsfe.com or STLMoms.com

By Mia Kweskin