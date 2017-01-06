Twelfth Night marks the beginning of Mardi Gras season

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- It’s Twelfth Night tonight, which means we are officially in Mardi Gras season.

Twelfth Night celebrates the last day of Christmas and the beginning of the Carnival season–a time to eat, drink and be merry before lent begins.

The Mardi Gras, Inc. Board of Directors will meet for Twelfth Night to hear petitions for another Mardi Gras. After the votes, revelers will parade down the streets of Soulard to Soulard Market.

Tom Gullickson from 1860 Saloon gives FOX 2 a taste of the classic Cajun dishes like crab cakes, jambalaya and gumbo the restaurant serves.

For more information on Twelfth Night visit, MardiGrasInc.com.

By Mia Kweskin