19 hockey players sickened by carbon monoxide

WENTZVILLE, MO (KTVI) – Lindenwood University is investigating how 19 women college hockey players were sickened by carbon monoxide after a Friday night game at the university’s ice arena in Wentzville.

According to the Post-Dispatch the incident happened after 11:30 pm when a player from the University of Wisconsin’s team was treated and released from the hospital after reporting she felt light headed. 18 Lindenwood players were also treated later after complaining of dizziness.

Firefighters called the area reported finding elevated levels of carbon monoxide above normal in the arena.

Lindenwood has canceled all activities at the arena till a cause for the carbon monoxide poisoning has been found and eliminated.

Lindenwood lost to Wisconsin 5-1 in their match.