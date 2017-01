× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, January 6, 2017

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, January 6, 2017.

Segment One features highlights of these high school basketball games:

MICDS at Lutheran North

(girls) MICDS at Lutheran North

Whitfield at Westminster

Hazelwood Central at CBC

Priory at John Burroughs

Bishop DuBourg at Kennedy

Segment Two looks at the boys basketball team at St. Mary's. The Dragons are off to a perfect 12-0 start this season and have a big game against SLUH tomorrow afternoon.