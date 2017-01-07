Avoiding injuries & staying healthy during the winter season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Start out the new year healthy and injury free!

Laura O'Connor, facility manager for Athletico Physical Therapy, stops by FOX 2 with tips for how to handle injuries, the cold winter season, and shoveling snow.

According to O'Connor, even something as simple as keeping a water bottle at your desk can help. It forces you to get up to refill the bottle, and it keeps you hydrated.

When it comes to shoveling snow, O'Connor recommends stretching first, lifting with your legs not your back, and keeping your knees bent.

For more information visit: athletico.com

By Mia Kweskin