Berglund lifts Blues o 4-3 win over Stars

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Paul Stastny scored twice, Patrick Berglund broke a third-period tie with his seventh of the season, and the St. Louis Blues topped the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Saturday night.

Vladimir Tarasenko also scored for St. Louis, which has points in 17 of its last 20 home games. Carter Hutton made 25 saves while filling in for Jake Allen.

Lauri Korpikoski, Patrick Eaves and John Klingberg scored for Dallas, which has dropped three in a row since a season-high, three-game win streak.

Berglund gave St. Louis a 4-3 lead when he deflected a shot from Kevin Shattenkirk into the net with 1:54 left in regulation. It was his sixth goal in his last 10 games.