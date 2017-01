ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Congratulations to St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen and his girlfriend, Shannon. Their daughter, Lennon Everly, was born Friday. Allen says it was the best day of his life.

Allen is back with the team, but will back-up goaltender Carter Hutton Saturday night when the Blues host the Dallas Stars.

Jake Allen hasn't had much sleep lately, but that's a small sacrifice for what he calls the "best day of his life." #stlblues pic.twitter.com/DIGLADBW92 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 7, 2017