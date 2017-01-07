Candicci’s owner lends helping hand to long-time employee’s family burned out of home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, MO (KTVI) - The owner of Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar is trying to help one of his longtime employees. Bob Candice says Darrell Russell has been a cook with the restaurant since it began 36 years ago.

“You can’t find dedicate employees like that anymore. You just can’t,” said Candice. “They’re just not out there.”

Russell lost everything he owned in house fire this week. Bomb and arson detectives responded the Hillsdale home and are investigating.

Candice said it broke his heart to see Russell with his family but without any coats. They lost all their clothes in that fire. Candice has started raising money for the family through this link.

He says anyone wanting to help can make donations at the restaurant located at 100 N. Holloway Rd. in Ballwin. They can also visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.