Fort Lauderdale airport shooting: 2 victims identified

Posted 11:48 am, January 7, 2017, by , Updated at 11:42AM, January 7, 2017
Multiple people were killed in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, January 6, 2017, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter. The gunman is in custody and was a lone shooter, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN.

CNN has confirmed the names of two victims in Friday’s deadly shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Olga Woltering, a grandmother from Marietta, Georgia, who was in Fort Lauderdale with her husband to go on a cruise; and Terry Andres of Virginia Beach, Virginia, who was on vacation with his wife to celebrate his 63rd birthday, were among five people who died when a gunman opened fire in a baggage claim area of the airport.

By AnneClaire Stapleton