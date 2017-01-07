Fundraiser Saturday night to aid chess education

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Cardinal’s Manager Mike Matheny is hosting a fundraiser for a sport that’s famous in St. Louis. The event is called Strategy Across the Board and it’s all about chess.

Proceeds from the charity event will support chess education, cultural exhibitions, and public programming at the Chess Club and Scholastic Center of Saint Louis and the World Chess Hall of Fame.

The event will also feature United States Medal of Honor recipient, Chief Edward C. Byers Jr. and the 2016 Olympic chess team.

The fundraiser begins Saturday night at 6 pm at the Chase Park Plaza Starlight Room.