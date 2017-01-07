× Lambert Airport restaurant grease fire displaces Terminal 2 passengers

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Passengers waiting to board their flights at Lambert Airport are dealing with smoke in terminal 2. The airport tweets that the Airport’s fire department is responding to a restaurant grease fire. It appears to be at an eating establishment outside the security checkpoint.

One passenger tweets, “At STL, they’re herding us all towards one side of the terminal. Lights & sirens going off. Entrance filled w/ smoke. Will post any updates.”

It is not clear if the fire will cause departing flight delays. It appears that passengers can’t get off planes at the terminal because of the fire. More details will be posted as this story develops.

TSA security checkpoints and airlines have resumed normal operations. — Lambert-STL Airport (@flystl) January 7, 2017

Restaurant grease fire in T2 has been extinguished by airport fire dept. Normal operations will resume shortly. — Lambert-STL Airport (@flystl) January 7, 2017

UPDATE: Automated PA system blaring sirens and saying to evacuate. Woman on Intercom saying not to evacuate. Nearby TSA agents unsure. — the baker (@westeroslive) January 7, 2017

Policewoman just came by and grabbed a fire extinguisher. We are far away from the source of the smoke. Not sure what's going on. — the baker (@westeroslive) January 7, 2017

Airport fire dept is responding to a restaurant grease fire in Terminal 2. More to come — Lambert-STL Airport (@flystl) January 7, 2017

@geodraper airport fire dept is extinguishing a restaurant grease fire at this time — Lambert-STL Airport (@flystl) January 7, 2017

When there's a fire in your terminal at the airport and you can't get off the plane🙂 — Paige Kurtz (@paigekurtz) January 7, 2017

