Lambert Airport restaurant grease fire displaces Terminal 2 passengers
ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Passengers waiting to board their flights at Lambert Airport are dealing with smoke in terminal 2. The airport tweets that the Airport’s fire department is responding to a restaurant grease fire. It appears to be at an eating establishment outside the security checkpoint.
One passenger tweets, “At STL, they’re herding us all towards one side of the terminal. Lights & sirens going off. Entrance filled w/ smoke. Will post any updates.”
It is not clear if the fire will cause departing flight delays. It appears that passengers can’t get off planes at the terminal because of the fire. More details will be posted as this story develops.