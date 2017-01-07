× Missouri man gets 15 years for randomly shooting motorist

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP)- A southwestern Missouri man has been ordered to spend 15 years in prison by a judge who scolded him for randomly shooting and wounding a motorist.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 27-year-old John Bicknell IV was sentenced Friday in Greene County on charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Authorities say that in February 2015, Bicknell shot at a car and chasing it throughout Springfield for as long as 15 minutes before pulling up next to it ad shooting the driver.

The car’s driver survived and attended Friday’s sentencing hearing, when Circuit Judge David Jones told Bicknell “you’re lucky you’re not looking at first-degree murder.”

Bicknell’s attorney told the judge his client suffers from mental health issues and a substance abuse problem.