Peoria man charged in kidnappings now faces murder charges

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP)- A Peoria man accused of kidnapping two people from their home now faces murder charges stemming from the death of one of his alleged victims.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports 28-year-old Danny Smith Jr. faces five counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated kidnapping and other felony counts.

He’s accused of forcing his way into a Normal home on Dec. 22 and kidnapping 41-year-old Maunds Bryant and his father, Ray Magsby.

Police say Bryant suffered a head injury during the abduction. He died Dec. 25.

Authorities say Smith demanded a ransom from Bryant’s mother and may have targeted the family because they won the lottery last summer.

A warrant issued Friday seeks a $2 million bond for Smith, who’s being held in the Peoria County Jail on $300,000 bond.