Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO (KTVI) - A bold bandit strikes not once but twice at a West County Target.

Town and Country Police say on two occasions, the female suspect pushed a cart full of items out of the store without paying. The two incidents occurred on December 12th and December 22nd. On one occasion, she left in a white SUV and on the other, a black SUV.

Anyone with information should contact Town and Country Police by calling (314) 432-4696.