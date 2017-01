Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Know Before You Go: MetroLink trains will not operate between the Forest Park-Debaliviere and Central West End MetroLink stations Saturday or Sunday.

MetroLink station shuttles will transport passengers by bus between the two stations. Riders traveling through this area should expect delays of 15-30 minutes.

MetroLink will resume normal operations on Monday.