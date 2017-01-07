× St. Louis leader says soccer wouldn’t work in dome

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ With plans for an outdoor soccer stadium in St. Louis now in question, some soccer advocates are wondering why the former home of the St. Louis Rams isn’t a potential home for a Major League Soccer team.

St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission president Kitty Ratcliffe told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2iR5RJs ) it is simply a matter of money: It would cost hundreds of millions of dollars to retrofit the Edward Jones Dome for pro soccer.

The investor group SC STL has proposed a $200 million downtown stadium that would require St. Louis voters to approve $80 million in new taxes. The group is also seeking $40 million in state tax credits, but Gov.-elect Eric Greitens says he will not support public money for a stadium project.