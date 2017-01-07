The Thread – Going behind the stories!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - This week The Thread is taking you backstage to experience the stories behind the stories. As we flip the calendar on a new year, Tim and Virginia look back at some of their favorite stories of 2016 and reflect on some of their most memorable moments. Prepare for some crazy costumes, lavish laughter, and a tug or two on your heart strings. And, oh yeah, watch out for roaches, Virginia!