Advice for keeping New Year’s resolutions from SSM Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)- New year, fresh start!

Suzy Davis, MD, is a Family Medical Physician for SSM Health St. Clare Hospital. She joins FOX 2 to share some advice on how to keep your New Year's resolutions.

Davis recommends starting with a goal that's reasonable, attainable, and specific such as how much weight to lose or a date that you will quit smoking. She says slip ups are normal. The key is to get yourself back on track and work towards your goal. Focus on the end results that you dream of having and let that be your motivation.

For more information visit: www.ssmhealth.com/stclare

By Mia Kweskin