Angel Band Project uses music to help sexual violence victims heal

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- After a close friend was raped and murdered, Rachel Ebeling found healing through music. The tragedy led Ebeling to start the Angel Band Project, which aims to break the silence surrounding sexual violence.

The Angel Band Project helps victims of sexual violence heal through music. Music therapists use tools to encourage self-expression and increase self-esteem, and songwriting workshops give survivors a chance to transform their stories into lyrics.

For more information or to support the organization visit: www.angelbandproject.org

By Mia Kweskin