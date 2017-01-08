Arthur Shivers: Get in shape with a new fitness routine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- The holidays are over, and it's time to get fit for the new year!

Health expert Arthur Shivers visits the FOX 2 gym to share how to find a routine that works for you.

Shivers also suggests planning out your meals to get your energy levels back up, staying away from sweets and processed foods, and setting attainable fitness goals. He also encourages consulting with a professional trainer so an injury doesn't keep you from meeting your goals.

For more information, visit www.generation3fitness.com or call (314) 643-6331.

By Mia Kweskin