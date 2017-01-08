Blues Close Down Busch Stadium Ice Rink with Skills Competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Blues and Cardinals closed down the ice rink at Busch Stadium on Sunday in fine fashion. Blues players held a skills competition to find out the team's most accurate shot and fastest shot. Blues employees and Cardinals employees played the ultimate pickup game after the skills contest. The Blues team featured owner Tom Stillman and former players Chris Pronger and Jim Campbell. The Cardinals team featured team President Bill DeWitt III and former players Jim Edmonds and John Tudor.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne has the story from icy Busch Stadium.