Fire crews called to Friendship Village retirement community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KTVI) – A fire broke out at the Friendship Village retirement community Sunday night in Chesterfield. The call for the fire came out at around 9:30 pm. The independent living center is located in the 15000 block of Olive.

Fire crews from the Monarch Fire Protection District and West County Fire and EMS have extinguished the fire, which is believed to have started in a second floor bathroom ventilation fan.

Firefighters have reported smoke in parts of the building that forced some residents out of their apartments temporarily.

No firefighters or residents were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.