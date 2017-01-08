This week Hancock and Kelley are discussing Trump's tweets, the Russian hacking, Ft. Lauderdale shooting, and proposed Scottrade Center updates.
Hancock & Kelley: Russian Hacking, Scottrade Center updates, & Greitens inauguration
-
Hancock & Kelley: Trump on Air Force One & Greitens on St. Louis violence
-
Hancock & Kelley: Trump and Clinton debate, Alicia Machado Tweets, Newspaper endorsements
-
Hancock & Kelley: President-Elect Trump’s Cabinet picks & future St. Louis City projects
-
Hancock & Kelley: 2016- A Year in Review
-
Hancock & Kelley: Election Day Expectations, MO Governor & Senate Races
-
-
Hancock & Kelley: Historic Election Day, Protests & the Future
-
Hancock & Kelley – Fallout from Trump’s Carrier deal
-
Hancock & Kelley: Trump’s first 100 days in office, Downtown STL growth, & Mayor’s Race
-
Hancock & Kelley: Presidential candidates take stage in St. Louis amid Trump’s video controversy
-
Hancock & Kelley: Final Presidential Debate, Poll Numbers, & the Al Smith Dinner
-
-
Hancock and Kelley breakdown final presidential debate
-
Hancock and Kelley share their thoughts on St. Louis debate
-
President Obama orders review into Russian hacking of 2016 election