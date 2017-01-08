Hancock & Kelley: Russian Hacking, Scottrade Center updates, & Greitens inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Political consultants John Hancock, a Republican, and Michael Kelley, a Democrat, present opposing viewpoints on current issues every Sunday morning on FOX 2 at 8:30 a.m.

This week Hancock and Kelley are discussing Trump's tweets, the Russian hacking, Ft. Lauderdale shooting, and proposed Scottrade Center updates.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video