× Independence police fatally shoot man during confrontation

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) _ Independence police say officers responding to reports of a suicidal man fatally shot him after he allegedly pointed a weapon at them.

The confrontation happened Saturday evening at an apartment complex in Independence.

KCTV5 reports (http://bit.ly/2jr7T3K ) police say the man was outside of the apartments armed with a shotgun when officers arrived. While officers were trying to talk to the man, he allegedly pointed the gun toward them and one officer shot the man.

He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The man’s name has not been released.