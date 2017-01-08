× Man in custody after breaching checkpoint at O’Hare

CHICAGO (AP)- Chicago police say a man is in custody after breaching a security checkpoint at O’Hare International Airport.

Authorities say the man breached a checkpoint early Sunday in the airport’s Terminal 3, and tried to board an aircraft.

When police officers prevented him from doing so, the man attacked the officers, striking them several times.

Authorities say after being taken into custody the man was taken to Resurrection Medical Center for a mental health evaluation.

The incident occurred as Chicago police continued to provide heightened security at O’Hare and Midway airports after five people were killed and eight were wounded in a shooting at an airport in Florida.

The FBI was questioning 26-year old Esteban Santiago, the alleged gunman who opened fire at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday afternoon.