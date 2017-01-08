Urban Chestnut introduces Urban Research Brewery, celebrates 6th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- It's a combination everyone loves: pizza and beer!

Urban Chestnut Brewing Co.'s new Urban Research Brewery (URB) offers guests a chance to grab a slice of pizza and taste new beers while giving them helpful feedback.

Andrew Fair, Executive Chef and General Manager for URB, and Ashley Troutman, Business and Marketing Operation Manager for Urban Chestnut, say the small brewing system allows brewers to make test batches that experiment with ingredients and brewing techniques. Guests taste the new beers and provide feedback that helps inform Urban Chestnut on what beers they should brew on a larger scale. And don't forget to grab a slice of New York-style pizza to go with your beer at the pizzeria attached to URB.

Urban Chestnut will also celebrate their 6th anniversary with the upcoming Wolpertinger Festival, which will feature music, food, and beers from 35+ local breweries.

Urban Research Brewery

4501 Manchester Ave.

St. Louis, Mo

Beer Tasting: Wed-Sat, 5-8 p.m.

Pizza Counter: Open Daily 12-8 p.m.

Wolpertinger 2017

UCBC Grove Brewery and Bierhall

4465 Manchester Ave.

Sunday, Jan. 22

1-5 p.m.

For more information visit: www.urbanchestnut.com

By Mia Kweskin