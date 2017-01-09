× Accidental death cited in person found near Missouri road

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say a person found on the side of a southeast Missouri road died from an accident.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Department told KFVS-TV that a passing motorist spotted the victim Saturday afternoon along County Road 606 near Black River and called police.

The sheriff’s department says the victim apparently fell down an embankment into the river. Deputies say the victim was alive when they arrived but later died. The name of the victim has not been released.

