Anti-crime plan in St. Louis showing little progress

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ An effort to target crime and improve life in 15 St. Louis neighborhoods is off to a slow start.

In December 2015 Mayor Francis Slay released a detailed plan to target 12 north St. Louis and three south side neighborhoods. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that halfway through the two-year plan, some aldermen are concerned about what they see as only limited progress.

Carl Filler, director of strategic policy initiatives in the mayor’s office, says that like everything in government, the plan is moving a little slow. Still, Filler says several initiatives are underway, including more re-entry coordinators in city jails, more youth programs at community centers, police officers making home visits to at-risk youth, and more homicide officers assigned to the troubled areas of the city.

