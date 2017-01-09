Fashion incubator hopes to revitalize historic garment district in downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - The St. Louis Fashion Fund is looking to revitalize the historic garment district in downtown St. Louis.

Patrick Clark was there as the fashion incubator opened its doors to the first class of designers moving to the city to get their businesses off the ground.

To break into the fashion business Charles Smith II, is setting up shop off Washington Avenue.

He's one of a handful of fashion forward thinkers moving into this Midwestern River City thanks to the fashion fund, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the fashion scene.

The idea of an incubator is to hatch or grow something or someone in a controlled environment.

So, the former garment district in downtown St. Louis seems apropos for these emerging artists and designers from all over the world.

St. Louisan’s will have access to the state of the art sewing machines and 7,500 square foot space.

Monday, six inaugural entrepreneurs unpacked at their new digs in downtown.

They`ll receive a stipend, free studio space and chance to co-create and get second opinions from first time opportunities.

And in Allison Mitchell’s case, she`s be learning the ins and outs as her clutches catch on.

The entrepreneurs will have two years to try and get their Gateway City creations out into the world, and bring the fashion buzz back to Mound City.