× Greitens bans lobbyist gifts to executive branch

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens’ first act in office is to ban lobbyist gifts to executive branch employees.

Greitens within an hour of his Monday inauguration signed an executive order banning stat employees in his administration from accepting or soliciting gifts from lobbyists.

The executive order also bans employees in the governor’s office from lobbying the executive branch while Greitens is in office.

Greitens campaigned heavily on ethics and has promised to clean up Capitol culture. He also supports a law to ban lobbyist gifts to elected officials and wants to make elected officials wait to lobby for the same amount of time as they served in office.

Greitens did not take questions from reporters after signing the executive order in his Capitol office.