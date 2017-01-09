How to avoid injuries when exercising

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – so you’re headed back to the gym in the new year. Good for you. But, do you know how to safely and properly work out? Remember that all forms of physical activity come with risk of injury.

Dr. Alex Vidan from Vidan Family Chiropractic Joins us to share several injury prevention tips that can help lower the odds that you will be injured.

Tips from Dr. Alex Vidan:

Nutrition. It is best to eat 2 hours before a workout to help fuel your exercise routing.

Hydration is key. Dehydration can make you sluggish and loose intensity during a routine. Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day but at least drink 16 oz in the two hours before a workout

Start out slow. When you begin a new workout program, or decide to increase the intensity of an existing one, make sure you do so gradually. Jumping into intense activity too quickly puts the body at risk for injury.

Cross-train. Help avoid the risk of doing too much high-impact work by incorporating low-impact activities like swimming, cycling, and yoga into your weekly exercise plan. Besides lowering your injury risk, you will also develop better overall levels of conditioning.

Warm up and stretch. Prior to physical activity, take time to warm up properly and do some dynamic stretching.

Don`t push through injury. ‘No pain, no gain’ is an antiquated idea. If you are hurt, give your body time to recover.

