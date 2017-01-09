× Illinois Senate plan to end budget standoff could get vote

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – A plan to end a two-year Illinois budget standoff negotiated in the Senate could get a vote in Springfield.

Sen. Pamela Althoff, a Republican from McHenry, says the deal was shaping up over the weekend after weeks of talks between Democratic Senate President John Cullerton and GOP Leader Christine Radogno (ruh-DOHN’-yoh).

Althoff says a state budget deal could see action Monday as the Illinois Legislature returns to work.

The deal would mark a significant step toward smashing the logjam on a state spending plan between Republican Rauner and Democratic legislative leaders. But there are just two work days remaining for the current General Assembly _ no time to seek a House vote.

Cullerton spokesman John Patterson declined comment Sunday. Rauner spokeswoman Catherine Kelly did not comment Sunday.