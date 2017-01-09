× Man charged for murder in Clayton-Tamm neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 35-year-old Hazelwood man for allegedly breaking to a south city apartment and stabbing both occupants, one of whom died.

According to Leah Freeman, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened December 30, 2016 in the 1000 block of Art Hill Place; that’s in the Clayton-Tamm neighborhood. Police were called to an apartment around 4:45 p.m. for a “cutting” and found two victims: a 25-year-old woman and 36-year-old man.

The male victim, identified as a Jonathan DeTurk, was pronounced dead at the scene. The female victim was located outside the home with minor stab wounds and taken to a nearby hospital. She’s listed in stable condition.

Investigators eventually identified and arrested a suspect, Sterl McDaniel.

McDaniel was charged Monday with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, and tampering with physical evidence. He’s being held without bond at the St. Louis City Justice Center.