Suspect’s vehicle overturns during officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - St. Louis police responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the Lewis Place neighborhood of north city. The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. in the 4500 block of Page Boulevard near the intersection with N. Taylor Avenue.

St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson says that two officers were patrolling the area with a license plate reader. It identified a stolen vehicle driving near the intersection of GoodFellow and Page.

The officers started tailing the vehicle. They were several blocks back when one the stolen vehicle started driving very fast. Then, police say, one vehicle's tires went flat. The vehicle was involved in a one car accident and flipped over into a nearby yard. The accident happened near the intersection of Page and Taylor.

The suspected stolen vehicle was occupied by three people. Police went to the area where the vehicle flipped over. They say the driver of the vehicle pointed a gun at them. Chief Dotson says that they officers asked to driver to put the gun down. The officer fired between 4-6 shots at the suspect when he continued to point the gun at him

Three male suspects were pulled from the overturned vehicle. A 16-year-old was taken, uninjured, from the car. A 23-year-old was also pulled from the car, EMS is determining if he is injured. The 21-year-old driver was declared deceased at the hospital.

The 21-year-old and the 23-year-old suspects are convicted felons. Two guns were found in the overturned vehicle. One of the weapons has a high capacity magazine.

No officers were injured in this incident. The shooting is still under investigation.