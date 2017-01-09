Outsider Greitens celebrates inauguration at Governors Ball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KTVI) – Monday Missourians saw its 56th governor inaugurated in the states capital of Jefferson City. Republican Eric Greitens entered office after taking the oath of office at noon.

Greitens promised that as an outsider, he will do the people’s business and clean-up Jefferson City.

Tonight, the newly sworn in governor and his wife celebrated with a Governors Ball that was held at the states capital building.

The evening began with the grand march which included members of the Missouri General Assembly, state Supreme Court Judges and of course Governor Eric Greitens and his wife Sheena.

Republicans were smiling as they now control both the legislative and executive branches of government.

And that has democrats worried that there`s no way they can stop a number of issues facing the state..

The governor and his wife danced first, the song, a tradition, 'The Missouri Waltz' it turns out the piano player is the brother of a state rep., and the sheet music has been in the family since World War I.

While democrats may not fell like dancing, they have reason to be optimistic; they like the fact that Governor Greitens lives in the City of St. Louis.