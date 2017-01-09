× Pet of the Week – Nemo

EDWARDSVILLE, IL (KTVI) – Nemo is a wonderful dog who came to the Metro East Humane Society from a local animal control.

Nemo is a 45-pound, 2-year-old terrier mix. He knows basic obedience, is potty trained, and loves attention!

Nemo tends to be a little shy and is not afraid to speak his mind about it.

If you are interested in learning more about Nemo, visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

