Pet of the Week – Nemo

Posted 12:15 pm, January 9, 2017, by
Nemo. (Humane Society of Metro East in Edwardsville)

EDWARDSVILLE, IL (KTVI) – Nemo is a wonderful dog who came to the Metro East Humane Society from a local animal control.

Nemo is a 45-pound, 2-year-old terrier mix.  He knows basic obedience, is potty trained, and loves attention!

Nemo tends to be a little shy and is not afraid to speak his mind about it.

If you are interested in learning more about Nemo, visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society
8495 State Route 143
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Phone: 618-656-4405
E-mail: info@mehs.org
Follow MEHS on Facebook!

