Two women arrested following thefts and forgeries from Assisted Living facilities

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Two suspected nursing home bandits are now in custody. Cristal Collier, 34, and Nicole Rodoni , 30, both of St. Louis, were wanted for taking wallets, purses, checks, credit cards, and photo IDs from several residents at nursing homes in south St. Louis County.

A resident of Delmar Gardens South told police that she found an unknown female in her apartment. The woman asked to use a phone and left shortly after. The victim later realized checks had been stolen from her purse. Another Delmar Gardens South victim allowed an unknown female inside her apartment to use the phone. She later found that her wallet was missing. Several unauthorized transactions were made her credit card and her identification was used in an attempt to cash a forged check.

A third victim, a resident of Tesson Heights Retirement Home, reported that a credit/debit card had been taken and used in several unauthorized transactions.

The investigation revealed Cristal Collier to be the suspect. She was arrested, and confessed to the crimes. On Friday, January 6, 2017, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Collier with one count of First Degree Burglary, Second Degree Burglary, Forgery, and Receiving Stolen Property. She is being held on a $25,000 cash only bond. She is facing three additional counts of Forgery, with an additional $21,000 bond, due to the passing of checks of a similar nature that were reported stolen from the Orchid Terrace nursing home.

On Wednesday, January 4, 2017, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges suspect Nicole Rodoni, of St. Louis, for one count of Forgery. Rodoni is being held on a $10,000 bond. She attempted to cash a check that had been stolen from a business in Illinois at the First Missouri Credit Union in south St. Louis County while using identification belonging to another woman that was reported stolen. The teller confirmed Rodoni was not the woman she attempted to pass herself off as. She was later arrested.