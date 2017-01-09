× University of Illinois considering third-year tuition freeze

CHICAGO (AP) – The University of Illinois System is considering extending a freeze on its base tuition for in-state freshmen to a third consecutive year.

The proposed in-state tuition freeze for the system’s universities in Chicago, Springfield and Urbana-Champaign was reviewed Monday by the Board of Trustees’ Audit, Budget, Finance and Facilities Committee. It will be considered by the full board on Jan. 19.

President Tim Killeen said the recommendation reflects a commitment to student affordability and access, adding it was proposed despite a budget impasse that has reduced state funding.

Base tuition for in-state undergraduates next fall will be $12,036 a year in Urbana-Champaign, $10,584 in Chicago and $9,405 in Springfield. In Chicago, a tuition differential for all freshmen enrolled in business administration would increase by $150 a year.