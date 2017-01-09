What will repeal of Affordable Care Act mean for patients?

With the upcoming change in the White House, what will the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act mean for patients? The largest medical specialty group has offered its prescription.

The American College of Physicians (ACP), has written leaders of both parties in congress to share its recommendations on proposals to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and to offer its thoughts on how to evaluate the impact of any proposed changes on access, quality and cost, to ensure that they first, do no harm to patients, and actually result in improvements.

Dr. Nitin Damle, president of the American College of Physicians and a practicing internist in Rhode Island, and Bob Doherty from the Governmental Affairs and Public Policy office of the American College of Physicians, joins Fox 2 News via satellite.