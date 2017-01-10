× Bible study cancelled after group claims doughnuts used to lure kids to class

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) _ The Joplin school district has suspended a middle school Bible study that provided doughnuts to those who participated.

The district announced the action after a complaint from the American Humanist Association, which alleged school employees and clergy used the doughnuts to attract students to the Bible study.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the district said Monday the Bible study did not comply with a district policy that permits student-led initiatives only for students in grades 9-12. The district’s statement says the Bible study is suspended “as it is currently organized.”

David Niose, legal director of the association, said the Bible study was adult-led and unconstitutional. But he said the group is glad the schol won’t be promoting Christianity _ or any religion _ in a public school setting.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com