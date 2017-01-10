Bon Jovi looking for local opening acts for 2017 tour

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Know a musician poised for success? There is a big band looking to introduce them to a larger audience.

Bon Jovi is coming to St. Louis and they’re looking for a local opening act. The band is looking for artists who have the sound, style, and substance to open an arena show. A different artist will open for Bon Jovi on each one of the concerts on the “This House Is Not For Sale” tour. So, you have 31 chances to win.

“Every great band starts small and builds their rep one show at a time. That’s the opportunity we were given and now we want to pay it forward. If you’re ready for the arena stage, submit your audition tapes and join us in playing for the best audiences in rock music.” said Jon Bon Jovi.

Bon Jovi plays the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO on February 19, 2017.

TO ENTER: Bands should upload audition videos here