Dave Murray’s Latest weather disco…Wednesday..January 11, 2017

The wild weather ride continues…68 degrees Tuesday…tying the record from 1890…with winds of 40 plus m.p.h….Still windy today with slightly cooler temperatures…but still mild…clouds in control with a few spotty showers…limited wet. Period of mainly light rain tonight…all rain. Thursday…clouds with some light rain…warmest in in the morning…50’s…dropping into the upper 30’s by mid to late afternoon. Then things get interesting:

Friday: Lots of clouds and cold…temps hanging around 32 degrees…with developing sleet and freezing rain…thinking the morning will be okay…but conditions going down hill during the afternoon and into the night. This is now a snow storm…this is all about sleet and freezing rain. Travel concerns grow late Friday and Friday night.

Saturday: Periods of sleet and freezing rain in the morning…mixing more with liquid rain in the afternoon…travel and power concerns Saturday morning….Ice thickness up to a half an inch…more rain with some freezing rain Saturday night.

Sunday: Clouds and in the low 40’s so moisture should mainly be in the form of liquid rain.

Here’s the important think…this is not one big storm system…but will spray moisture our way in waves…so there will be times nothing will be happening. This is the first look…please stay up to day…timing will change…clearing temperatures are the key…even a half of a degree can make a major shift. Again…this is not a snow event…it is sleet and freezing rain.

