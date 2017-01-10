× Federal judge gives jet car owner OK to sue Chicago museum

CHICAGO (AP) _ A federal judge has ruled Craig Breedlove, who set a land speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah in 1964, can sue Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry for allegedly damaging the jet car.

The Chicago Tribune reports the judge last week ruled the 79-year-old Breedlove can move forward with his claim the museum caused more than $395,000 in damage to his Spirit of America car. The car was on display at the museum for 50 years. It was returned to Breedlove in October 2015.

Breedlove’s previous lawsuit was dismissed. However, Breedlove’s amended complaint, filed in October, included supporting documents on standards and best practices from the American Association of Museums.

Museum spokeswoman Renee Mailhiot said in an email Monday the institution takes its responsibility to care for its collection seriously.

