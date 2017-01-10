× Heron, Auburn come on in 2nd half, beat Missouri 77-72

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ Mustapha Heron scored 16 points, including 12 in the second half, as Auburn defeated Missouri 77-72 Tuesday, marking its first Southeastern Conference victory of the season.

Auburn (11-5, 1-3 SEC) had five players in double figures.

Missouri forward Jordan Barnett led all scorers with 20 points to go with six rebounds. Terrence Phillips had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Jordan Geist added 10 points.

The game saw 14 lead changes.

Missouri (5-10, 0-3) made just 2 of 18 field goal attempts to start the game, but never trailed by more than two possessions and led 35-34 at halftime.

Both teams entered the double-bonus with over eight minutes remaining. Auburn shot just 54.5 percent from the free-throw line, but made 6-for-6 from the line in the final minute.

UP NEXT

Auburn: Visits No. 6 Kentucky Saturday. Auburn won the last meeting 75-70 on Jan. 16, 2016 against then 14th-ranked Kentucky, snapping an 18-game losing streak against the Wildcats.

Missouri: Visits Arkansas Saturday. Missouri has lost four straight to the Razorbacks, most recently 84-72 in Fayetteville on Feb. 20, 2016.