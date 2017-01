× High winds cut power to thousands of Missouri Ameren customers

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – There are several areas in eastern Missouri that are facing power outages. The top wind speed in St. Louis was 44mph Tuesday. That may be a reason that over 2,000 Ameren customers are without service. ┬áThe winds typically knock trees into power lines, cutting service to some communities.

