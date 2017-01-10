× Human remains found in burn pile at Franklin County river access point

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO (KTVI)- Human remains have been discovered at a river access point near the confluence of the Meramec and Bourbeuse Rivers. On Tuesday, around noon, the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Forestry Division was cleaning the river access at Chouteau Claim. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, workers found a burn pile about five yards in the brush with what appeared to have dismembered human remains.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene with assistance from the Missouri Department of Conservation. Cadaver dogs are being used to search the surrounding land area and a search of the waterway is being conducted by the Missouri State Patrol.

The remains will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for investigation and identification. Missing person reports from surrounding counties are being gathered.