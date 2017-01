Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-Now is the time to stock up on Christmas items with prices at huge discounts.

Right now at Home Depot online, everything holiday is up to 75 percent off. Choose from trees, to wreaths to lights.

Also stop by your local Walgreens to grab 90 percent off nearly all holiday items like wrapping paper, bows and bags!

To learn more visit: homedepot.com or walgreens.com