JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KTVI)- Now that Governor Eric Greitens in office, the Missouri House is ready to approve a Right-to-work bill. The Economic Development Committee will hear State Rep. Holly Rehder's House Bill 91.

In his opening day address, House Speaker Todd Richardson, said Missouri is one of the last states in the region that doesn't give workers the freedom to decide if they want to join a labor union.

The hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. this afternoon in Jefferson City.