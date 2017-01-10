× Missouri State Board of Education restores full accreditation to Saint Louis Public Schools

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- The Missouri State Board of Education voted to restore full Accreditation to Saint Louis Public Schools.

According to a news release, it was a vote of confidence in SLPS and the significant improvements they’ve made over the past nearly 10 years since the District lost its accreditation.

“Reaching this milestone has taken hard work and unwavering dedication from the Special Administrative Board and all of our incredible stakeholders—students, staff, families and community partners.”

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the district was graduating 56 percent of the students it was supposed to and district leaders were staring down a budget hole more than $24 million deep.

While the board recognizes the importance of noting milestones, they will not truly celebrate until they are confident students are receiving every opportunity to be successful.

The Missouri State Board of Education believes the students can achieve and they continue to prove it.