× Property dispute led to murder in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – Investigators with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a Crawford County man Monday for allegedly shooting and killing a neighbor.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred around 12:40 p.m. in the 3700 block of Nixon School Road in Leasburg. Deputies and state troopers found 66-year-old Arthur Wolverton dead at the scene.

Witnesses told deputies the homeowner, identified as Thomas Hunt, walked outside with a gun and shot Wolverton, who was attempting to retrieve a vehicle from the property. Deputies and state troopers were also told Hunt and Wolverton were involved in an ongoing property dispute.

Authorities arrested Hunt at the scene. He was later charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Hunt remains in custody at the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office on a $1.015 million cash-only bond.